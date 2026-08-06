ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 8/6/26 • VLADIMIR SOLOVIEV ON THE UKRAINE WAR, WHO RUNS AMERICA & MORE • Alex Jones Network

TRUMP VOWS TO ARREST LEAKERS WHO EXPOSED MISSILE SHORTAGE, CLASHES WITH HEGSETH! FAUCI FACES CERTAIN INDICTMENT AFTER SENATE HOLDS HIM IN CONTEMPT! TRUMP ADMIN GREENLIGHTS ROLLOUT OF NEW MRNA INJECTIONS! PLUS, 47 WANTS VANCE AS SUCCESSOR!

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