Faith, Science, and the Search for Truth, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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Can faith and scientific curiosity work together instead of competing? This thought-provoking conversation explores evidence, skepticism, biblical history, and why many believe pursuing truth requires both careful investigation and an open mind.
#Faith #Science #Truth #NoahsArk #History #BiblicalEvidence #Discovery #Curiosity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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