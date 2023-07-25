Top WEF Official: ‘Global Cabal Theory’ Is ‘Nonsense’ - And this is partly TRUE!

Yuval Noah Harari, a senior advisor to the WEF and its founder Klaus Schwab, blasted “the global cabal theory” as a “fantasy” because it would be “impossible for a small group of people to control… everything.”
Harari, one of the key architects behind Schwab’s “Great Reset” agenda, made the comments during an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast.
What we MUST realize, is that, what he is saying, is truth, because the global masses do EVERY-THING themselves. And this is precisely why the ENTIRE global narrative MUST be controlled. This why we see all the censorship, and all the propaganda.
