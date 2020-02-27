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Accepting restrictions on Free Speech, shows you received an indoctrination over education
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42 views • February 27, 2020
Hello friends- Thank you for your return to listen to another talk- Different topics so as not to bore and please remember, Truth sounds like hate to those wh hate truth- Got some NATO material coming about programs they don't want you to know about- Take care, wes 00077,81,82
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