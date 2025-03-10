BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man boasting about slaughtering 9,000 Alawites is wearing a Ukrainian trident
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 1 month ago

Jihadists and Ukrainian Nationalists: A Dark Alliance

The man boasting about slaughtering 9,000 Alawites is wearing a sweatshirt with the Ukrainian trident (tryzub)—a symbol used by Ukrainian nationalist forces, including neo-Nazi battalions like Azov and Right Sector.

How does a Syrian jihadist end up wearing what appears to be a military-issue Ukrainian trident shirt?

This isn’t an accident—the alliance between Ukrainian ultra-nationalists and jihadist groups goes deeper than many realize.

— Ukraine has long been a hub for foreign extremists, with Chechen militants, ISIS fighters, and even HTS-aligned groups having links to the battlefield in Donbass.

— The Ukrainian war effort has openly recruited far-right, Salafi, and Islamist mercenaries.

— Western arms, intelligence, and funding flow into both theaters of war, empowering these forces.

Whether he fought in Ukraine, received support from Ukrainian networks, or is simply a fan of their nationalist ideology, one thing is clear—these two evils find common ground in their hatred for Russia and for those they deem their ideological enemies.

Why is no one talking about this?


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy