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Last GHOST CALL of 20 years ?
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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19 views • November 05, 2020
POOR caller as do others just see this as a bother, and DON't PONDER THE "HOT MIC" implications for spys snooping in since the 1980s automated slurping and sorting voice print and entertainment choices , insider trading anyone, blackmail extortion derrr? One of several of these scattered around on my postings and may have several copies of such in undisclosed locations. Part of the Tv 10 story the PRESS did not does not want to talk about, does not want my side. "Repeated attempts to contact the station b.s., and more b.s. and "We can't help you with this story" - Hurld Liberal reporter after one of these happened to a woman in their Circulation department and I played back her own number to her from the line with *69 and the gears started turning since she was in the marketing of the news paper. "YOU NEED TO TALK TO ONE OF OUR REPORTERS" so I did, got handed off, and then cut off, "ye cannot be helped with this story" by the 'free press' hmmm... EFF Binney and one of his lawyers all have blown me off as well. Files vanish, money is taken , bills keep comming and then the FCC mafia shows up issues a free independent press the MAXIMUM FINE legally allows, IF they would make that a per second fine I could turn back on TV 10 until the fine cancelled out the "National Debt " My fraud as good a theirs ? Sam Wheeler of the "Captured Agency" 2014 Ethics report, BOUGHT the FCC chair with a 1million donation to B.O. yep it stinks to smother any loyalty to this screwed and skewed system operating only in the fake name of the U.S.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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