Water the Grass God Gives You

“Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits.” Psalm 103:1-2





As God’s people, we have the blessing of God. Each and every one of us has been blessed more than we can even remember, and He is worthy of our thankful praise!





So why, then, are so many of God’s people discontented and downcast. Hath not God given unto us all that we have? Is not our every situation ordained of God? Does He not have a purpose in everything that happens in our lives?





You have perhaps heard the expression, The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. This indicates discontentment with one’s own life circumstances. And when you let that happen, you tend to get the idea that everybody else has it better than you do, and you begin to compare your life with the lives of others.





Don’t compare your life, your situation, your family, your career, your calling, your possessions, your bank account with that of anyone else! TRUST God’s Sovereignty. TRUST His plan for your life. BE CONTENT with that which God has given you. It is, after all, what God, in His divine omniscience, hath ordained that you should have. If your grass isn't green enough for you, then WATER IT! Love it, tend to it, put forth your best effort with what you have been given.





The grass isn't really greener on the other side of the fence; the grass is greener where you water it.





