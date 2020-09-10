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Dr. Zach Bush: The Virome | Understanding the Fabric of This Life, Clarifying the Role of Viruses
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50 views • September 10, 2020
What is the virome and how and why is it produced by the microbiome and human cells?
In this 35 minute video, Dr. Zach Bush, M.D. elaborates on critical distinctions pertinent to human and planetary health as we look for solutions to respond to pandemic and endemic viruses.
Learn how viruses have made the adaptive and resilient life that is exemplified in the mammals of our epoch, and how the toxins we’ve introduced on a massive scale create extinction level stress on the planet and ultimately destroy the fabric of this life within and around us.
Ending the cycle of pollution is key to human and planetary health.
Even though it may seem daunting, there is so much we can do to overcome these challenges and co-create a better future for our global community.
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from ZachBushMD
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1SXr9d2DYawP_bwcNpbd2w
Original title: The Virome
In this 35 minute video, Dr. Zach Bush, M.D. elaborates on critical distinctions pertinent to human and planetary health as we look for solutions to respond to pandemic and endemic viruses.
Learn how viruses have made the adaptive and resilient life that is exemplified in the mammals of our epoch, and how the toxins we’ve introduced on a massive scale create extinction level stress on the planet and ultimately destroy the fabric of this life within and around us.
Ending the cycle of pollution is key to human and planetary health.
Even though it may seem daunting, there is so much we can do to overcome these challenges and co-create a better future for our global community.
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from ZachBushMD
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1SXr9d2DYawP_bwcNpbd2w
Original title: The Virome
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