Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS MAN TOOK PART IN A USA MRNA TRAIL VACCINE EXPERIMENT IN 2013 OVER 200,000 PEOPLE ONLY 4 LEFT ALIVE NOW! - PART 2
362 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published a month ago |

DR ROBERT YOUNG - PLEASE WATCH AND UNDERSTAND ITS ALL ABOUT THE WATERS AND YOUR PH - IF YOU WANT THE KEY TO GOOD HEALTH WITHOUT DOCTORS INTERFERENCE PLEASE WATCH THIS - ITS THE COMMON SENSE GAME CHANGER! FROM DARK TO LIGHT - FROM POLLUTED TO CLEAN WITHIN - TO HEAL THE EXTERIOR YOU HAVE TO HEAL THE INNER FIRST! ELECTRICAL BEINGS YOU ARE JUST LIKE A BATTERY FULL OF CHARGE AND WHAT HAS HAPPENED EVIL PEOPLE HAVE REVERSED YOUR POLARITY IMPLANTED YOU WITH NANO CHIPS TO PROGRAM YOU AND TRACK AND ZAPP YOU - THE TRUTH HAS BEEN SPOKEN! FOR THE SAKE OF THE MOST HIGH GOD ALMIGHTY - https://www.brighteon.com/e2cb34c7-0456-46c7-afac-9a95b1298632

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket