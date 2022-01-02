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Jenna Ellis predicts SCOTUS will undermine Roe v. Wade in 2022 | 'The Count'
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100 views • January 02, 2022
Jenna Ellis predicts how the Supreme Court will rule on high profile abortion cases in 2022 including the fate of Roe v. Wade - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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