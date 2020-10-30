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Breaking: A Big Win For First Amendment Protection: Twitter Backs Down and Unlocks the New York Post’s Account
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31 views • October 30, 2020
From the New York Post:
Twitter backed down Friday in its battle with The Post and unlocked its main account after a two-week stalemate.
The social-media giant said it would put out three tweets saying it was revising its “Hacked Materials Policy” and “updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.”
“Our policies are living documents,” said one of the promised tweets from @TwitterSafety.
“We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public.”
Twitter backed down Friday in its battle with The Post and unlocked its main account after a two-week stalemate.
The social-media giant said it would put out three tweets saying it was revising its “Hacked Materials Policy” and “updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.”
“Our policies are living documents,” said one of the promised tweets from @TwitterSafety.
“We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public.”
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