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Situation Update, March 22, 2022 - Chemical false flag is IMMINENT to thrust USA into war with RUSSIA
Health Ranger Report
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95450 views • March 22, 2022
It’s happening more quickly than I had predicted. Although I’ve been openly predicting a global uprising due to skyrocketing food and fuel inflation — which is really just a representation of the collapsing value of fiat currencies — I was surprised to see how rapidly the revolt is exploding.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-22-global-uprising-begins-fiat-currencies-melt-down-food-and-fuel-inflation.html

0:00 Intro
0:50 False Flag
14:33 Insane News
31:04 Good News
32:23 Doom
50:45 Food Shortage
1:00:39 Economic News
1:17:15 Dollar Collapse
1:33:06 NATO

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Keywords
mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsfalse flagpoliticsamericarussiahumanitywargenocideusaexterminationcrazy newssituation update
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