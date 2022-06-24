US Air Force: drones have a 602-gallon fuel tank... Really? Where exactly is it???

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Source : JoneS SenoJ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIhYvuw_hQc
Bitchute channel : https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jones%20senoj&kind=video
«oldie but the law of volume still applies to all liquids be it water or magic JetA .....these drones fly for hours and hours, No worries when the only fuel is AIR !!!!»
US Air Force link : https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104470/