Mercy as God's Gift to Us - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 6

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy





Jan 16, 2024





Fr. Thaddaeus and Fr. Timothy discuss the Letter of Jude and how God chooses to offer us mercy, peace and love despite our unworthiness.





Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZPNWjvPFMI