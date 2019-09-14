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I Am DONE With The Toronto Raptors Forever
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39 views • September 14, 2019
Here is TAREK FATAH's Tweet about the new Toronto Raptors commercial showing ONLY black and Arab girls, all wearing hijabs talking about the fact that they want more people to look like them.
Tarek Fatah - - @TarekFatah - Sep 13
Shame on the Toronto @Raptors for joining hands with the #MuslimBrotherhood to promote the flag of Islamofascism. While Iranian women risk their lives fighting hijab, @Nike & the #Raptors make money working for Mullahs and Ayayollahs. #BoycottNike #BoycottRaptors
DAMN RIGHT! I am done with the Raptors forever!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Tarek Fatah - - @TarekFatah - Sep 13
Shame on the Toronto @Raptors for joining hands with the #MuslimBrotherhood to promote the flag of Islamofascism. While Iranian women risk their lives fighting hijab, @Nike & the #Raptors make money working for Mullahs and Ayayollahs. #BoycottNike #BoycottRaptors
DAMN RIGHT! I am done with the Raptors forever!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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