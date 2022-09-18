Will the China-Russia Marriage Last?

https://gnews.org/post/p1mn9f6bd

09/16/2022 Gen. Blaine Holt and Mike Baker：No Russian-China marriage ever survived, they’ve all gone to divorce court. Right now, Xi Jinping and Putin need each other, but they also have strategic designs. Putin has got to go find material and monetary support for his war. Xi has got a just wrecked economy. It’s in both their interest to view this as a way to kick the US in the backside

