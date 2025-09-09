BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV THE 10 KADOSH MIQRA P019 YOM TERUAH INTERMEDIATE PART 19
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
3 views • 1 day ago

BGMCTV Confusion between what is scriptural and the pagan gentile church

So what should I follow? Yom Teruah is a Holy day for Jewish people all over the world. Churches all over the world will not only ignore this Biblical Scriptural Holy day, but most of them don’t even know it is happening. The accepted premise concerning these Holy days is that “we the church have been set free from the burden of the law. We are not obligated to keep or even recognize these events.” They are looked upon as a burden to observe and something that was imposed upon the children of Israel to keep them out of trouble. Most people who call themselves Christians do not believe these Holy Days apply to us anymore.


www.BGMCTV.org


Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
