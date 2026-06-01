00:00 Vostok Group's UAV operators wiped out strongholds and foiled AFU forward positions in Zaporozhye region.

(Adding: Yesterday, there was an Inspection of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant by IAEA staff after drone strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the transport department of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant with two drones, the station reported.

There were no casualties among the station's staff, but eight vehicles were destroyed.

Yesterday, there was an attack on the machine shop.)



01:21 An unmanned systems unit of the 49th Combined Arms Army burned AFU hardware on the right bank of the Dnepr River in Kherson region.



01:33 Tsentr Group's drones shot down heavy enemy drones and hit AFU UAV command posts in Dobropolye direction.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary Report as of the morning of June 1, 2026



▪️ Yesterday, it was reported that the enemy had attacked the LPD "Lazarevo" in the Kirov region, the oil depot in Matveev Kurgan in the Rostov region, and the refinery in Saratov region. During the night, the air defense system was working over Crimea, and over the Voronezh region, 12 UAVs were shot down, and 20 - over the Rostov region.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck an oil storage facility in the Rovno region. In Dnepropetrovsk, a branch of the "Nova Poshta" was on fire after a drone attack, and targets were hit in the Chernigov region. During the night, strikes were carried out on Kharkov, Sumy, Odessa, Chernigov, and Poltava.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, a UAV of the AFU attacked a civilian UAZ-Patriot car in the village of Stara Pogesch in the Suzemsky district, and two people were injured. A resident of the village of Suzemka was also injured by a UAV strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The SGUUP TSN "Defense" of the Bryansk region was also injured, from among the ambulance escort group.



▪️ On the Sumy front, the GR "North" reports on tactical advances on the Volchansk sector, and skirmishes are ongoing in the villages of Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, and the surrounding areas. In the Krasnopolsky district, skirmishes are ongoing between the settlements of Lesnoye and Taratutino.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the Grayvoronsky district, in the village of Golovchino, a man was injured from a drone strike on a car. Belgorod, Smorodino, Grayvoron, Shebekino, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Borisovka, and Novaya Derevnya are also under attack.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GR "North" reports on tactical advances on the Volchansk sector, and skirmishes are ongoing in the village of Okhrymovka, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district.



▪️ Krasnaya Liman: units of the Russian Armed Forces are trying to encircle from the north, from the side of Stavki. Battles for the city have been going on for many months. At the same time, they report on the intensification of actions on the Svyatogorsk direction (see the scheme).



▪️ On the Konstantinovsky front, the Russian Armed Forces are working on the logistics and positions of the enemy with FABs. The enemy's resources are afraid of the intensification of our units on the Dolga Balka direction southwest, as the stretching of the AFU's defense may distract enemy UAV operators and reduce the density of drones in the air.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the GR "East" reports that our units are penetrating into the enemy's defense to the northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, conducting offensive actions in the forested area beyond the Volchya River: the consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river is continuing.



▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the penetration into the enemy's defense in the area of the settlement of Komso Molskoe (on maps - the settlement of Gulyaipolskoe) is continuing.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are no changes. The enemy is attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Energodar with drones. The "Novorossiya" federal highway is still under drone attacks of the enemy.



▪️ In the Kherson region, yesterday the enemy struck at Henichesk (124 km from the Dnieper River). A boy born in 2020 was killed, and 11 people were injured.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors