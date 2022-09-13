Create New Account
9-11-22 Breaking Babylon: New World Order Predictions by Elites
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST

#BreakingBabylon


Tonight we will discuss events leading up to the New World Order and predictions by elites.


Books discussed:

The Strauss Howe Theory and the "4th Turning" predicting the NWO.

"Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail"

Books discussed :

Neil Howe and William Strauss' "The Fourth Turning,"

Bible


Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


