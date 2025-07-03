HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY -- MESSAGES FROM THE GALACTICS AND PLEADIANS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from the Galactics and Pleadians on the dangerous new war path the United States is now on, under a President who is now a man of war (rather than a man of peace). Prayers for peace for a better and more peaceful planet, and Galactic Wisdom Conference www.galacticwisdomconference. Ted Mahr www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com