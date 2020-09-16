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Operation Legend: Feds Funding More Unconstitutional Local Surveillance
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19 views • September 16, 2020
Pushing for “law and order” but ignoring the supreme law of the land, the DOJ has been throwing cash at local governments to implement expansive, warrantless surveillance programs. This is really nothing new, but even more of the same.
Path to Liberty: September 16, 2020
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Path to Liberty: September 16, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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