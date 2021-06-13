JUNE 10-BLACKROCK, NIH, GUNS,INDIA AND MORE 2021 INSANITY

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Liberty Talk Canada- Shocking discovery of 100,000 extra purchases of Midazolam a month in UK; Seedy Blackrock's participation in the Great Reset by destroying home buying for families Canada's main shipper of guns/ammo STOPS shipping with zero warning to shops; India bar sues WHO; Even more face diaper lies from Chrystia Freeland-yes yet again.
Watch Ickonic.com and go to June 4th Medical episode with Gareth Icke
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902. - Spike protein and more research article
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c0ec136d497174477443a8 Blackrock buying homes
https://www.educationviews.org/stanford-study-quietly-published-at-nih-gov-proves-face-masks-are-absolutely-worthless-against-covid/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/08/india-bar-association-serves-legal-notice-on-who-chief-scientist-soumya-swaminathan-for-lying-about-ivermectin-effectiveness-against-covid-19/
https://rumble.com/vi95n7-did-the-mask-just-slip-canadas-pathocracy-on-display.html
https://unmaskourkids.com ALL BC RESIDENTS PLEASE SIGN!
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
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AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
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