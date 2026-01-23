BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Simple Stone That Kills Goliath: Silver's 300% Surge Will Trigger The Wealth Transfer
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
114 followers
Follow
359 views • 2 days ago

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v74plcq-the-simple-stone-how-a-silver-squeeze-is-unraveling-the-global-elites-contr.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The clock is ticking. The collapse is engineered. The rescue is on schedule.


In this explosive revelation, Larry Ballard decodes the prophetic timeline for the Great Wealth Transfer and America’s economic resurrection. The “simple stone” of silver—already surging over 300%—is the divinely appointed tool to shatter the financial Goliath.


JP Morgan’s $22 billion physical buy signals the end of the paper scam.


The banking and political systems will unravel within 90 days.


America’s 250th anniversary will mark the visible turnaround—Trump’s plan ensures no 10-year depression, but an immediate rebound.


This isn’t doom. This is divine design. The American nightmare ends this year. The kingdoms of man fall. God’s economy rises.


Your relief is not “coming”—it’s here. Watch before the window closes.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

engineered collapseprophetic timelinesilver surgelarry ballardgreat wealth transferpaper silver scamjp morgan silver buy90 day collapseamerica anniversarytrump economic plandivine economyfinancial goliathgods economywealth rescueamerican economic resurrection
