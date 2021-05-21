Mormon Cult (Vintage Documentary)

Mormonism can be basically defined as a Quasi-Masonic, Christian-adjacent UFO religion. As such, it is possibly one of the more fascinating cults to originate on US soil, giving it it's particular sheen and calibre.



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