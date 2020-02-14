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15 Year-Old Secular Jewish Boy Nathan's Vision of WWIII on Blood Moon: Gog Magog Future of Israel DANA ASHLIE
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232 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Jan 8, 2016
Nathan is a 15-year old Jewish boy raised in a secular family. He died for 15 minutes during The Feast of Sukkot 2015 (which was accompanied by the 4th Blood Moon). During that time he was shown the future of Israel and end time visions. His own parents did not raise him to be religious, disapprove of his vision and think he's crazy, so the accusation of "mental suggestion" may be ruled out. An Orthodox Jewish rabbi put his vision to the test of Hebrew Scripture. This is my English summary of and comments on the interview in Hebrew.
This video clip is part of a bigger teaching on how to interpret dreams and visions. The prophet Joel prophesied that in the last days, before the revelation of Messiah and the final Redemption, Hashem (G-D) would "pour out My Spirit on all flesh; Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, Your old men shall dream dreams, Your young men shall see visions." (Joel 2:28) Yohannan (John) penned the final book of the Bible based on an Apocalypse or supernatural revelation about the end times.
For a complete understanding of the blood moons, other signs of the end times, and harmony of the prophecies in Torah, Tanach and Brit Chadasha (new covenant Scriptures), obtain Biblical resources at: http://www.Discover.org.au/bookshop
For more on dreams: http://discover.org.au/bookshop/index...
My reference book to help anyone understand Biblical numbers, codes, patterns & prophecies "The DIVINE CODE from 1 to 2020": http://discover.org.au/bookshop/index...
Follow our ministry on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/DiscoverMinistry
Nathan is a 15-year old Jewish boy raised in a secular family. He died for 15 minutes during The Feast of Sukkot 2015 (which was accompanied by the 4th Blood Moon). During that time he was shown the future of Israel and end time visions. His own parents did not raise him to be religious, disapprove of his vision and think he's crazy, so the accusation of "mental suggestion" may be ruled out. An Orthodox Jewish rabbi put his vision to the test of Hebrew Scripture. This is my English summary of and comments on the interview in Hebrew.
This video clip is part of a bigger teaching on how to interpret dreams and visions. The prophet Joel prophesied that in the last days, before the revelation of Messiah and the final Redemption, Hashem (G-D) would "pour out My Spirit on all flesh; Your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, Your old men shall dream dreams, Your young men shall see visions." (Joel 2:28) Yohannan (John) penned the final book of the Bible based on an Apocalypse or supernatural revelation about the end times.
For a complete understanding of the blood moons, other signs of the end times, and harmony of the prophecies in Torah, Tanach and Brit Chadasha (new covenant Scriptures), obtain Biblical resources at: http://www.Discover.org.au/bookshop
For more on dreams: http://discover.org.au/bookshop/index...
My reference book to help anyone understand Biblical numbers, codes, patterns & prophecies "The DIVINE CODE from 1 to 2020": http://discover.org.au/bookshop/index...
Follow our ministry on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/DiscoverMinistry
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