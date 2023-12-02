PLEDGING ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL?
40 views
•
Published a day ago
•
More treason in the U.S. by state lawmakers who really ought to be tried and executed for what they have done to America. It really would give me a sense of satisfaction to see this happen. The whole situation makes me want to vomit.
Keywords
treasonisraeljewstraitorsunited states traitors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos