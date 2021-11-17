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1ST DEGREE MURDER TAKING PLACE BEFORE YOUR EYES - FAUCI LIED TO CONGRESS AND HERE'S THE EVIDENCE
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70 views • November 17, 2021
1ST DEGREE MURDER TAKING PLACE BEFORE YOUR EYES - FAUCI LIED TO CONGRESS AND HERE'S THE EVIDENCE
It's no secret to what is going on. Mass murder of the children is taking place right in front of you and no one is doing anything about it.
Paul Rand has the power to arrest the murderer Anthony Fauci right now but refuses to do so. WHY? What does Fauci have over Paul and Congress that he's able to get away with Mass MURDER?
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYTKha54Ni7z/
It's no secret to what is going on. Mass murder of the children is taking place right in front of you and no one is doing anything about it.
Paul Rand has the power to arrest the murderer Anthony Fauci right now but refuses to do so. WHY? What does Fauci have over Paul and Congress that he's able to get away with Mass MURDER?
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYTKha54Ni7z/
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