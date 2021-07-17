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Alex Jones - Call to Action Plea
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460 views • July 17, 2021
This excerpt from Alex's broadcast from 7/14/21 paints a dire picture. In the current dystopian censored world, Alex was the first and largest target. Fact is, we are all targets in a Titanic spiritual battle. Alex's plea is to resist and fight, not rearrange the deck chairs.
There is but one way of salvation regardless of whether we fight and win a temporary Earthly reprieve or sin sinks the ship of civilization.
Should civilization survive... www.hudok.info right to contract for Americans
There is but one way of salvation regardless of whether we fight and win a temporary Earthly reprieve or sin sinks the ship of civilization.
Should civilization survive... www.hudok.info right to contract for Americans
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