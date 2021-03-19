You Refined Us Like Silver

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Chapter 7 describes a bit about the new marriage, but revolves mainly about trying to build a future in higher education to get a profession. It was an amazing process during which I had to learn to rely on God more than ever. When President Reagan took office he changed the way state governments were to function. He privatized the whole system by incorporating each agency within state government. Suddenly we were not considered state employees, which had a major effect on us. Time: 48:57m
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