Fully Jabbed US Olympic Swimmer Saved From Drowning After Fainting

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Two-time Olympic artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after fainting while performing at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Alvarez was dramatically saved by her coach. “In harrowing images, 25-year-old Anita Alvarez could be seen floating toward the bottom of the pool, apparently unconscious, after completing her solo free routine,” NBC reported.