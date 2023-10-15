Create New Account
Biden has ‘another close encounter’ of the 'stairs kind'
NewsClips
US President Joe Biden has had another stumble while climbing up a short set of stairs ahead of a speech in Philadelphia. “Joe Biden had yet another one of his close encounters of the stairs kind,” said Sky News host James Morrow. “This time when he attempted to mount a small riser to give a speech on how Bidenomics is contributing to a stronger America. ‘Good recovery there sir. “Note that that stumble was preceded by that little jog he likes to do to show vigorous he is.”


current eventsnewspolitics

