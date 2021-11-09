Dr. Zelenko: What’s the medical mechanism of Z Stack?

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: Z Stack is a nutritional supplement and an immune booster which contains Vitamin C as a zinc ionophore to deliver Zinc into cell, and Zinc, which inhibits RNA viruses to replicate so as to allow your immune system to clear the virus more efficiently, then Vitamin D3 acting as shield to boost your immune system.