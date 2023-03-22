Moderna CEO Admits They Are Quadrupling the Price of the COVID Jab Because Nobody Wants It
Bernie Sanders: "On behalf of the taxpayers of this country, will you reconsider your decision to quadruple the price of the vaccine?"
Stéphane Bancel: "The volume we had during the pandemic gave us economies of scale we won't have anymore. That is why it [the price] is different."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1638562861881389056?s=20
