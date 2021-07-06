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Forget The Easing Of Restrictions On 19th July = THE Lambda Variant (from Peru) Has Landed!
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60 views • July 06, 2021
I don't know about you peoples, but these so called variants seemed to have questionable timing. AND they seem to come out of no where, how does that work. Also, until a short time ago, they were using country names, like African Variant, UK, etc. I was thinking, if they can call these variants by country of origin names, why aren't we calling the Corona virus, the China virus? Well . . . looks like someone woke up and changed the variant names from country of supposed origin!
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