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F. William Engdahl | Myths, Lies, Oil and Climate Wars
Information Machine
Information Machine
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32 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://GunsandButter.org
http://williamengdahl.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com

We discuss his article, The Dark Story Behind Global Warming also known as Climate Change and his book, Myths, Lies and Oil Wars; the International Panel on Climate Change, the IPCC, draconian recommendations based on computer models; neuro-linguistic programming;

the Global Warming Petition Project signed by 31,000 scientists; climate and the sun's activity; analysis of the IPCC climate report; history of the climate change/global warming movement; motives of the Rockefeller NGOs and Maurice Strong in promoting environmental activism; Agenda 21;

the Club of Rome and its Mankind at the Turning Point and Limits to Growth; The 1001: A Nature Trust and the World Wildlife Fund; assumptions of MIT authored computer model study; the Bilderberg Group; mankind blamed for global climate change, not corporate ecological destruction;

the Worldwatch Institute; reduction in overall living standards for the public; population reduction; promotion of deindustrialization; peak oil; abiotic oil; shale oil; oil wars.
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingsunagenda 21neuro-linguistic programmingipccclub of romef william engdahloil warsrockefeller ngos
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Privacy Policy