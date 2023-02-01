Telepathic exercise - Trauma-free conflict solving

This is an exercise we performed in our workshop Jan 24th 2023.

It is meant as a way to practice our telepathic skills, solving every day conflicts in such a way that we avoid traumatizing ourself with the use of the INNATE method.

Make sure to pause the video when needed. The timing in the video doesn't necessarily match your needs.

If you want to learn more, sign up for workshops and courses. Use the contact form on our web-page, www.innate.one/contact/





