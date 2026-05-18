The Hidden Pain of Abortion on Men | Dr. Scott Miller Opens Up

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Abortion is often discussed through the lens of women’s experiences—but what about the fathers?





In this deeply moving episode, we sit down with Dr. Scott Miller to discuss the hidden emotional impact abortion can have on men, the pain of lost fatherhood, and the healing and restoration that are possible through faith, honesty, and community.





This is a compassionate and powerful conversation about guilt, grief, forgiveness, fatherhood, and hope for future generations.





🔹 HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE:





• The hidden emotional impact abortion can have on fathers

• Powerful testimonies of healing, forgiveness, and restoration

• Resources and encouragement for those struggling silently





SCRIPTURE:

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” — 1 John 1:9





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