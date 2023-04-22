The "912 Project" revealed in the DOJ document exposes how the CCP's internet water army targeted Mr. Guo and the Whistleblowers' Movement supporters with cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns

https://gettr.com/post/p2f1xst992e
4/20/2023 The "912 Project" revealed in the DOJ document exposes for the first time how the CCP's internet water army targeted Mr. Guo and the Whistleblowers' Movement supporters with cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCPsecretpolicestation #Project912 #CCPwaterarmy #CCPcyberarmy
4/20/2023 这份司法部文件曝光的”912计划”第一次向世界展示了中共的网络水军是如何对郭先生和爆料革命支持者实施网络攻击和诬陷的事实。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #中共警察站 #912计划 #中共水军 #中共网军
