ORANGA TAMARIKI the Freemason DeMolay Abuse Network of New Zealand

Bush Telegraph with Karen Brewer - 23 Nov 2020



For all my New Zealand cuzzies this network of Freemason DeMolay filth is replicated exactly within the NZ judiciary just as it is in Australia.



We ANZAC's must stick together in protection of future generations, the detail you need to know about every NZ politician, bureacrat, judge's and indeed the wider judiciary is ..

Q1 "Where did you go to school, which primary and which high school?"

Q2 "Who's your Daddy?". Do you hear the silence from ALL so called "prominent's"?



Jacinda Ardern doesn't want a Royal Commission ... and her Daddy was a police offficer and many previous in the Ardern line are pollies and bureacrats... please take a moment to learn about this Freemason DeMolay network of filth ... your children are relying on you to awaken now.