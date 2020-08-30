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33. MMS Peru: Doctors give free Chlorine Dioxide to the public to combat Covid-19. (Subtitled)
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152 views • August 30, 2020
A news reporter walks the streets of this Peruvian town where long lines of people wait to get free Chlorine Dioxide, a medicine to combat coronavirus. The doctor gives a speech to the group announcing that this medicine is totally safe and is not "sodium hypochlorite" (clorox). He then drinks a dose in front of the crowd and begins to give people in the line their own dosages to take home.
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