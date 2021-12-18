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During the 1976 Swine Flu Mass Vaccination One Died (It Was Cancelled): The 2021 Mass Covid Vaccination (Min) 20,000 Dead: No Stoppage
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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41 views • December 18, 2021
Excerpt from the New York Times article Dated: December 21, 1976.

"The sorry debacle of the swine flu vaccine program provides a fitting endpoint to the misunderstandings and misconceptions that have marked Government approaches to health care during the last eight years, when Washington power has been shared between a Republican White House and a Democratic Congress.

Last February and March, on the flimsiest of evidence, President Ford and the Congress were panicked into believing that the country stood at the threshold of a killer flu epidemic, one that might claim millions of lives as did the much‐cited influenza pandemic of 1918‐1919."

Now doesn't that sound like what we are witnessing today the way both the Republicans and Democrats have handled the present day Coronavirus Plandemic? Let's take a closer look.

https://www.nytimes.com/1976/12/21/archives/swine-flu-fiasco.html

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200918-the-fiasco-of-the-us-swine-flu-affair-of-1976

https://www.history.com/news/swine-flu-rush-vaccine-election-year-1976


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