Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IS THIS THE SLICKEST SNOW IN HISTORY OR?? WTF IS UP? CANT EVEN WALK ON IT
757 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Sunday |

Weird. It's snow. I get it. There's ice, water, cold, fall down, go boo., all that good stuff... I get it BUT THIS AINT NORMAL. The ICE is easier to walk on than packed snow. I'm from an EXTREMELY cold place and I've never seen anything like it. And its like, once it starts settling in, it just gets worse instead of better. Is anyone else noticing this or am I just flat nuts? And what would be the explanation for something like that? Ima melt some and shake it up and see if it foams... lol. What else do you do to it? I feel like a nut. Ima go. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
snowequitylolbusting serious assbusting nonserious ass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket