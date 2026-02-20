BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE FINAL RED PILL: You Are Not in Debt — You ARE the Collateral
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 2 days ago

THE FINAL RED PILL: You Are Not in Debt — You ARE the Collateral


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v75znze-the-death-of-the-dollar-the-birth-of-sovereignty-and-the-great-wealth-trans.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


For decades, you've been told you're a debtor. In truth, you've been the asset.


In this transmission, John Michael Chambers delivers the final red pill: the revelation that citizens have not merely been taxed and indebted—they have been structurally positioned as collateral within a debt-based monetary framework. From the 1871 District of Columbia Organic Act, which transformed the republic into a corporate entity, to the 1933 Gold Confiscation Act, which swapped real wealth for trust-based fiat—the architecture of enslavement has been hiding in plain sight.


Chambers exposes the legal fiction of the "person"—the administrative construct created at birth, separate from the living individual, used for contracts, taxation, and compliance. Now the reset is coming. Not a handout—a structural correction. Blockchain, AI auditing, and asset-backed digital settlements are making extraction visible for the first time. The question is no longer whether the reset will happen, but who controls it—and on whose terms.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
birth certificate collateral1933 gold confiscation1871 organic actfinal red pillinverted debt narrativecorporate united statesstraw man legal personwealth consolidationcentral banking fraudpublic value capturedebt jubilee resetasset-backed digital settlementsovereignty vs administrativesystemic legitimacy crisisvalue creation extraction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA&#8217;s mail-order abortion pills

Republican-led states escalate legal battle against FDA’s mail-order abortion pills

Patrick Lewis
FBI&#8217;s selective incompetence: Why can&#8217;t they access a suspect&#8217;s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

FBI’s selective incompetence: Why can’t they access a suspect’s phone despite $20 billion NSA surveillance power?

Patrick Lewis
Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Escape Zone: The ultimate survival guide against EMFs, surveillance and the hidden dangers of 5G

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Why your body&#8217;s &#8220;medicine&#8221; is activated during meditation

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Why your body’s “medicine” is activated during meditation

Jacob Thomas
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

FBI flooded with over 40,000 tips in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case as reward climbs to $102,500

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy