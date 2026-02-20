THE FINAL RED PILL: You Are Not in Debt — You ARE the Collateral





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v75znze-the-death-of-the-dollar-the-birth-of-sovereignty-and-the-great-wealth-trans.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v





For decades, you've been told you're a debtor. In truth, you've been the asset.





In this transmission, John Michael Chambers delivers the final red pill: the revelation that citizens have not merely been taxed and indebted—they have been structurally positioned as collateral within a debt-based monetary framework. From the 1871 District of Columbia Organic Act, which transformed the republic into a corporate entity, to the 1933 Gold Confiscation Act, which swapped real wealth for trust-based fiat—the architecture of enslavement has been hiding in plain sight.





Chambers exposes the legal fiction of the "person"—the administrative construct created at birth, separate from the living individual, used for contracts, taxation, and compliance. Now the reset is coming. Not a handout—a structural correction. Blockchain, AI auditing, and asset-backed digital settlements are making extraction visible for the first time. The question is no longer whether the reset will happen, but who controls it—and on whose terms.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.