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UK woman (Chelsea Harman) calls 111 after developing lumps on her head 4 hours after her first vaccine.
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101 views • January 20, 2022
on her head 4 hours after her first vaccine. The doctor advises against taking any additional doses and explains that she believes they are about to get pulled due to new data on safety. 👀
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