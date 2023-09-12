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Congress gives 29 standing ovations for president of foreign nation that harms the US
IfAmericansKnew
IfAmericansKnew
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54 views • September 12, 2023

On July 19, 2023 the US Congress convened a special joint session for Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Both Democrats and Republicans bobbed up and down to applaud him 29 times. They did this despite the fact that even though the US expends over $20 million per day on behalf of Israel (https://israelpalestinenews.org/house-committees-pass-20-mill-per-day-on-behalf-of-israel/), (1) Israel has a pattern of spying on the US and stealing our technology – see https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/spy.html (2) Israel tried to sink a US Navy ship, killing 34 American servicemen and injuring 174, and has lied about it ever since – see https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/ussliberty.html (3) Israel has a long, thoroughly documented record of human rights abuses and violations of international law – see https://israelpalestinenews.org/human-rights-reports-on-israel-palestine-regularly-updated/ The unavoidable reality is that Israel has the most pervasive and powerful special interest lobby on behalf of a foreign country in the US, which includes numerous billionaire campaign donors – see https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/introlobby.html To learn more about this issue, see https://ifamericansknew.org/ and https://www.youtube.com/user/IfAmericansKnewVideo For a best-selling book that details little-known facts on the US-Israel "special relationship" see https://www.amazon.com/Against-Our-Better-Judgment-History/dp/149591092X Please help us continue to give Americans the facts on this profoundly important issue. We are an American 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible: https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/donate.html

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israelcongresspalestineiakherzog
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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