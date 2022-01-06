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AMMACH2013 Jeff Scott Lecture
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107 views • January 06, 2022
Jeff Scott shares a similar blood mix that James Casbolt, and Max Spiers did, Reptilian and fathering a child , only to be dumped soon after.
AMMACH was founded in 2011, for Mind control victims, Abductees and Contactees. This is the second lecture series , mainly used for the Channel 4 TV show, "Confessions"
AMMACH was founded in 2011, for Mind control victims, Abductees and Contactees. This is the second lecture series , mainly used for the Channel 4 TV show, "Confessions"
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