Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #7 (Attaching the Panels)

The wind finally settled down enough to allow me to get the panels attached. I used a sign post on the upwind side to hold the panels in place long enough to get the screws in. Make sure and kneel on a panel with all of the screws attached and not the one that you are working on to prevent any distortion of the edges.
Hope it helps.
God bless.
