Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #7 (Attaching the Panels)
ButterBreath
Published Yesterday |

The wind finally settled down enough to allow me to get the panels attached.  I used a sign post on the upwind side to hold the panels in place long enough to get the screws in.  Make sure and kneel on a panel with all of the screws attached and not the one that you are working on to prevent any distortion of the edges.

Hope it helps.

God bless.

