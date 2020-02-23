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1223 Retired Marine - Will Mitt Romney And Hillary Clinton Run Against President Trump? - 02/08/2020 1223
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6 views • February 23, 2020
8 February 2020 | #1223
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My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
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A Clinton-Romney Ticket is the Wet Dream of Resistance Grifters: Which may become a sticky, gross reality https://washingtonbabylon.com/a-clint... Mitt Romney faces fallout over impeachment vote in home state https://youtu.be/xhOeAxBM8rs A Higher Calling Guided Mitt Romney! Yeah Right! https://youtu.be/xhbXXMjv_rQ My Favorite Links! Anything & Everything - http://MotleyCrewFastStart.com Brighteon Created By Mike Adams - http://BigSkyCowboy.com Cool T-Shirts - http://TheMotleyCrewStore.com Join The Hemp Revolution! - http://EndlessPayChecks.com GoFounders / OnPassive - http://24HourPayChecks.com Web Link "The New FaceBook" - http://MyWebLink.com
Help me out! Shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Try our great products: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Join the Hemp Revolution! https://www.winwithmdc.com/cp22/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Clinton-Romney Ticket is the Wet Dream of Resistance Grifters: Which may become a sticky, gross reality https://washingtonbabylon.com/a-clint... Mitt Romney faces fallout over impeachment vote in home state https://youtu.be/xhOeAxBM8rs A Higher Calling Guided Mitt Romney! Yeah Right! https://youtu.be/xhbXXMjv_rQ My Favorite Links! Anything & Everything - http://MotleyCrewFastStart.com Brighteon Created By Mike Adams - http://BigSkyCowboy.com Cool T-Shirts - http://TheMotleyCrewStore.com Join The Hemp Revolution! - http://EndlessPayChecks.com GoFounders / OnPassive - http://24HourPayChecks.com Web Link "The New FaceBook" - http://MyWebLink.com
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