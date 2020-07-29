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The David Knight Show (29July20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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32 views • July 29, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:15:52 Mask “science” is not settled. Here are pre-political studies about masks and a listener’s report

— 00:46:05 White Coat Summit - VERY dangerous to the political fear campaign. Censorship fallout continues

— 00:55:23 Left goes all out to attack black “woman who calls herself a doctor”. It didn’t take long for the left to spin censorship of medical information to a personal attack

— 01:12:54 Gates demands more censorship of vaccine info, RFK Jr asks damning questions about the “testing”

— 01:30:41 Phase 1 & Phase 2 “testing” of vaccine was rigged. Phase 3 is an outright lie

— 01:42:41 Barr barred from speaking, goes unheard in “hearing” but America got the message loud and clear

— 01:45:29 Getting your food locally — without going to Walmart or chain groceries demanding masks

— 01:51:04 Vaccines for ONLINE education? Virginia says yes. Here are some suggestions about how to homeschool

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy