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Grant Stinchfield: The Left will never love you
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30 views • February 09, 2022
Grant Stinchfield's 'news flash' to Republicans: "If you embrace freedom and you openly love America like I do - the bottom line is, you're never going to be loved by those on the Left, so deal with it."
"Welcome it as a badge of honor and start fighting for crying out loud."
"Welcome it as a badge of honor and start fighting for crying out loud."
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